Body of woman who was swept away by the Rogue River found

GALICE, Ore. – A woman who went missing after getting swept away by the Rogue River near Galice has been found dead.

On the afternoon of Friday, May 12, a man and a woman were with their dog near the boat ramp at Indian Mary Park. At some point, the dog swam across the Rogue River and wouldn’t swim back.

The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office said the woman got into the water to get the dog, but she couldn’t fight the swift current.

The man tried to throw a rope to the woman, but the attempt was not successful.

Witnesses told deputies the man went into the river to rescue the woman, but he was also overwhelmed by the current and went underwater.

People who were at the scene were able to pull the man out of the water, but he later died at a local hospital.

The woman was last seen floating down the river.

On Saturday, June 3, a body was found in the river near Argo Recreation Site. She was positively identified as Lynn Boyum, the sheriff’s office said.

No further information was provided by JCSO.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.