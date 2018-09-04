Boil water notice lifted in Hornbrook

HORNBROOK, Calif. – Nearly two months after the Klamathon Fire devastated the community of Hornbrook, residents finally have access to clean municipal drinking water.
The Klamathon Fire started on July 5 and destroyed 82 structures and damaged 12 more in Siskiyou County. Three people were injured and one killed before the fire was finally contained. It covered 38,008 acres.
Damage to Hornbook’s community water supply prompted officials to issue a “boil notice,” urging residents not to drink the water on July 6.
Nearly two months after the fire started, residents can safely consume tap water once again.
According to a letter attributed to the Hornbrook Community Service District and posted by the Siskiyou County Office of Emergency Services, it’s no longer necessary for residents to boil tap water prior to drinking it.
“The Hornbrook C.S.D. Water System in conjunction with the State Water Resources Board, has determined that, through abatement of the health hazard and comprehensive testing of the water, your water is safe to drink,” the letter stated.