Boise Cascade donates $100k to Access for wildfire relief in Jackson Co.

Boise Cascade donated $100,000 to access to give Jackson County relief from wildfires, and covid-19.

It announced last week it would be matching all donations to Access.

Access says the donation inspired hundreds of businesses to donate.

Along with Boise Cascade’s $100,000 dollar match, $267,000 was raised in total.

Access’s Luis Sanchez says, “These funds will help Jackson County residents recover from the recent devastating fires, economic and health impacts of covid-19, and allow access to help those in need moving forward.

To donate, go to accesshelps.org/donate.

