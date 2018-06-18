Home
Ashland group provides books for inmates

ASHLAND, Ore. — An Ashland organization is aiming to help inmates connect with the outside world– through books.

The “Rogue Liberation Library” says it’s seeking donations. Volunteers fill book requests from inmates around the country and sometimes act as penpals.

The group’s leader says books like “Just Mercy” can help inmates better themselves, no matter the circumstances around their incarceration.

“So, these books are just full of stories of prisoners who’ve against the odds received help and become better people,” said organizer Kai Safran.

The group meets every month at the Peace House in Ashland.

If you would like to get in touch, email [email protected].

