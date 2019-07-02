BoomFest brings thousands to the Expo

CENTRAL POINT, Ore – Southern Oregon’s largest fourth of July celebration is just around the corner.
Red, White and Boom is being replaced by BoomFest. It’s a free event that promises to bring thousands to the Jackson County Expo. BoomFest will be open from 3 to 11 p.m.
The fireworks show is scheduled for around 9:30 p.m., or whenever it gets dark enough.
This year people will also be able to launch their own legal fireworks in a fireworks zone behind the family fun center from 5 to 9:30 p.m. Fire district three will be on hand to ensure it’s done safely.
“There’s prohibited zones all over the entire county for fireworks, so the launch zone is set up just for that and we just hope people will come and have a great time,” Helen Funk, director of the Jackson County Expo, said.
This year coolers are not allowed. You can bring food and drinks, but you have to carry it in by hand. Things like purses and diapers bags may be searched, and clear bags are preferred.
Traffic will be backed up, so the experts say you should plan accordingly. Peninger Road will be closed to incoming traffic for an hour after the event ends around 11 p.m. Jackson County Sheriff’s Department will be assisting with traffic control, as well as looking for drunk drivers.
