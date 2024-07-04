Boomfest takes over Jackson County Expo for Fourth of July

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – Boomfest begins Thursday night, so NBC5 News caught up with the celebrations lead pyro tech.

Arturo Garcia says its awesome to put on a big show for the community and celebrate Independence Day.

The Boomfest fireworks crew is using the same equipment it had last year, but there will be different fireworks.

According to Garcia, there will be a great opener this year as well as an extensive finale.

He says the crew utilizes their own equipment that it created at Western Display Fireworks.

Everything you see here is used every year, but you’re bringing different mortars, different sizes of mortars, more mortars. More cakes, which are boxes that have 30 to 50 round shots that go off at a time; 100 round shots.

Garcia says doing the work can be a headache, but he and his crew love to do it.

Gates at the Jackson County Expo open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at dusk.

