Bootleg Fire continues to grow

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. – The Bootleg Fire grew by over 10,000 acres over the past 24 hours.
The Oregon State Fire Marshal said between Wednesday and Thursday, extreme fire behavior continued with spotting ahead of the main control line into the Gearhart Wilderness and north toward Lake Henry. By Thursday morning, the fire was estimated to be about 227,234 acres in size and 7% contained.
The nearby Log Fire eight miles southwest of Summer Lake to spread to 4,830 acres as massive pyrocumulus clouds formed over the region. According to the Paisley Volunteer Fire Department, thunder from the clouds was heard over the area Wednesday night.
“This fire is going to continue to grow – the extremely dry vegetation and weather are not in our favor,” said Joe Hessel, Incident Commander for ODF Team 1 Incident Management Team. “We are going to continue to prepare lines, protect structures, and move resources as we can around the fire’s edge.”
Evacuations are rapidly changing due to the nature of this wildfire. Visit tinyurl.com/bootlegevac for an interactive map of evacuation levels in Lake and Klamath Counties.
Heavy smoke is predicted for Thursday, with most of it headed east of the Bootleg Fire.
For the latest information, visit Facebook: www.facebook.com/BootlegFireInfo or call 541-482-1331.