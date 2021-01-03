Boy and girl scouts pick up nearly 100 Christmas trees to recycle

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Boy and girl scouts collected nearly $100 old Christmas trees from the Grants Pass community today.
The scout master for Troops 22 and 222 says the kids went around the area picking up old Christmas trees and took them to a wood chipper.
He says the wood chips will be spread out in areas where they’re needed.
“[It’s] a fundraiser because it helps our youth for their accounts and things like summer camp, but it also helps the community reduce fire hazards,” said scout master, Randy Delong.
He says normally, a lot more trees are picked up, but due to the pandemic. It’s been tough to get the word out to people about the fundraiser.
The scouts were out from 10 – 1.
NBC5 News reporter Mariah Mills is a Medford native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor’s Degree in journalism. She also minored in sociology.
In school, she covered Oregon athletics for the student-run television station, Duck TV. When she’s not reporting, she’s reading, hiking and rooting for her favorite teams, the Seattle Seahawks and the Oregon Ducks.