Boy Scouts collect old Christmas trees

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — Boy Scouts troops in the area are ready to pick up your Christmas tree.
Medford Boy Scout Troop 7 will be picking up trees this Saturday. Eligible homes have already received a flier.
Next Saturday Ashland Scout Troop 112 will begin picking up trees. All you have to do is leave the tree on the curb Friday night.
“We’ve sold trees for 61 years and we’ve recycled for 34,” Kevin Calkins, Scoutmaster Troop 112, said.
The Boy Scouts will leave a pre-stamped envelope for a donation.
“It’s a free service because it’s part of our community service, however if people want to donate, that’s a wonderful thing,” Calkins said.
Trees picked up by the Ashland troop will be chipped by the Ashland Parks Department to be used as mulch.
