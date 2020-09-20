Home
Brattain Fire estimated at 47,243 acres, 44% contained

PAISLEY, Ore. — Over 400 firefighters are battling heavy winds while fighting the Brattain Fire burning southwest of Paisley.

The fire is estimated at 47,243 acres and is 44% contained. It remains active on the north and southeast sides. Firefighters say the fire is human-caused.

Highway 31 is open, but officials warn of delays and congestion. Drivers are asked to use caution.

Level 3 Evacuations are in place for Clover Flat Road from Valley Falls east to moon Ranch. There are also Level 2 Evacuation orders for Highway 31 from the Summer Lake Store south to Red House Lane, all of Paisley, continuing south of Highway 31 to Valley Falls, Clove Flat Road from the intersection with Highway 31 south to Murphy Ranch. Level 1 Evacuations are in place from Summer Lake Store north along Highway 31 to the top of Picture Rock Pass and Valley Falls about five miles south on Highway 395 to Chandler State Park.

There is an evacuation area at the Lake County Fairgrounds in Lakeview.

