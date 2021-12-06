BREAKING: MPD confirms one death after airplane crash

Madison LaBerge
Posted by Madison LaBerge December 5, 2021

MEDFORD, Ore. — On December 5th, 2021, at about 4:52 p.m., several Medford Police officers and rescue personnel responded to a plane crash in the parking lot adjacent to Airport Chevrolet, 3001 Biddle Road.

According to police, initial information indicated one person was one board the plane when it crashed and they did not survive. In an update, police revealed it is not known exactly how many people were on board.

It is not believed anyone on the ground was injured. The plane involved is reported to be a 9 passenger propeller plane. Medford Fire and Rescue has the scene under control at this time.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Tags:
Madison LaBerge
Madison LaBerge
View More Posts
Madison LaBerge is the anchor of NBC5 News Weekends at 6 and 11. She graduated Magna Cum Laude from Arizona State University's Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Madison is originally from Albuquerque, New Mexico. She loves living in the Pacific Northwest. She can't get over "how green everything is!" When Madison is not at work, she looks for new and exciting cooking recipes and explores Southern Oregon. Feel free to send her story ideas or the address of your favorite Mexican food restaurant!