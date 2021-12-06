BREAKING: MPD confirms one death after airplane crash

MEDFORD, Ore. — On December 5th, 2021, at about 4:52 p.m., several Medford Police officers and rescue personnel responded to a plane crash in the parking lot adjacent to Airport Chevrolet, 3001 Biddle Road.

According to police, initial information indicated one person was one board the plane when it crashed and they did not survive. In an update, police revealed it is not known exactly how many people were on board.

It is not believed anyone on the ground was injured. The plane involved is reported to be a 9 passenger propeller plane. Medford Fire and Rescue has the scene under control at this time.