BREAKING NEWS: OHA confirms 23 COVID-19 cases at Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office

MEDFORD, Ore. – In an outbreak report from the Oregon Health Authority this week, the report shows at least 23 cases are reported with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
The most recent case was reported on December 27, an investigation began on December 15.
NBC5 News reached out to the Sheriff’s Dept. Wednesday. Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office said all questions must go to the Oregon Health Authority.
It’s unclear if there’s any impact on the jail at this time.
