Bricktowne Brewery in downtown Medford will soon reopen under new owner

MEDFORD, Ore. —A popular brewery is reopening in downtown Medford, this time under new ownership. Bricktowne Brewing Company closed in late July, because of a lack of staffing and supplies.

The previous owners sold it to Dennis Clark, who also owns Jefferson Spirits downtown. Clark says with some old Bricktowne staff, and some new faces, he wants to build off the great foundation the brewing company has had this past decade.

“We’re looking forward to Medford being alive again, being able to be here when Craterian performances resume and just make it a fun lunch dinner brewpub,” said Clark.

The previous owners have agreed to stay on for a short time to help with the transition.

Clark says his goal is to have Bricktowne open by the end of the month.

