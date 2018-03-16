Britt announces seven more acts for 2018 season

Jacksonville, Ore. — The Britt Music and Arts Festival has announced seven new acts. It’s the second of three releases, listing the performances for the 2018 season.
“This is second big announcement today,” CEO Donna Briggs said. “We’re very excited, and ticket sales are going well, very consistent, pretty much across the board.”
The new acts include Ziggy Marley, a familiar face to the festival. He performed at Britt in 2006 with the Bob Marley Roots, Rock, Reggae Festival.
“He hasn’t been here in a while, and he’s hugely popular,” Briggs said. “That will be a show that sells out, there’s no doubt about it.”
The new list also boasts Chris Isaak.
“It’s really entertaining to watch Chris Isaak, and actually his sales are super strong this morning, already,” Briggs said.
Violent Femmes will be making an appearance, along with Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox, and Michael Franti and Spearhead.
“[Michael Franti is] a fixture at Britt, he’s a part of the family,” Briggs said.
There’s much more to come; The final round of announcements will still be made in the traditional way.
“We’ll still have the big party on April 12th for the press and the high level members, and we have a lot in our back pocket,” Briggs said.
Counting today’s release, less than half of the shows have been announced. The final round is coming up on April 12th. For more information, click here.