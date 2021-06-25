Britt announces unique music experience happening along Jacksonville Woodland Trails

JACKSONVILLE, Ore. — Can you imagine walking the woodland trails near the Britt Pavilion and hearing classical music? The Britt Festival is creating a new musical experience for people to enjoy at the end of July.
Unlike pre-recorded sound walks people participated in the heart of the pandemic, the Britt Orchestra and a famous composer are creating their own unique version.
“You can begin your journey, and then you might hear a trumpet, then turn the corner and hear woodwinds, turn another corner and there’s a string quartet at Panorama Point,” said composer Caroline Shaw.
Shaw is the youngest composer to ever win a Pulitzer Prize for music.
“I’ve worked with Kanye West, Nas, Rosalia… and I try to sort of explore as much as I can,” Shaw said.
She’s exclusively composing the music for the “Music in the Woodlands” with the help of the music director for the Britt Orchestra, Teddy Abrams.
“This is a relatively rare musical experience, I mean there are a few pieces that are going to be played out like there are some people standing in a fountain and others in the plaza,” said Abrams.
Music in the Woodlands will have musicians strategically placed along a 2.5-mile loop starting and ending near the Britt Pavilion.
The event is free but reservations are required. “You’ll go along the trails at your start time and the music will unfold,” Abrams said.
Shaw and Abrams both agree the event is especially unique because it’s far from a traditional concert venue.
“Things that excite me as a musician and composer is thinking about a relationship to the trees, walking through the beautiful madrone trees and the color of the trunk… and imaging these natural bits of the environment as music,” said Shaw.
“This is a really special way of doing this and I think referencing the moment,” Abrams said.
For people who are unable to walk the woodland trails, a full performance of ‘Music in the Woodlands’ is taking place on August 2nd on the Britt Hill.
If you’re interested in the Music in the Woodlands event, you can register for it and learn more online at brittfest.org.
