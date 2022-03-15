Photo credit: Jay Newman

Britt Fest drops mask rules

Newsroom Staff
Posted by Newsroom Staff March 15, 2022

JACKSONVILLE, Ore. – As mask mandates dwindle across the country, Britt Music & Arts Festival announced a change to its own mask policy.

In the past, amid the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Britt required masking at its outdoor venue in Jacksonville. However, as of March 15, 2022, the festival will no longer require masks, testing, or proof of vaccine for the outdoor Britt amphitheater.

Staff members will remain masked for the time being and masks are still required when visiting the Medford box office.

For more information, visit http://www.brittfest.org

