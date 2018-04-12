Britt Festival announces full 2018 line up

Jacksonville, Ore.– The anticipation is over.
The Britt Music and Arts Festival revealed their full line up for the 2018 festival at an announcement party Thursday night.
Some of the bigger names include Jake Owen and Jason Mraz, two acts that have performed to stadium arenas in the past.
Britt CEO Donna Briggs said this is one of the most diverse years yet, with big names in reggae, country and pop, to classic rock, folk and comedy.
Other names include 80’s sensation Boy George & Culture Club rising alt-pop stars Portugal. The Man, rocker and Grammy award winner Peter Frampton.
Britt CEO Donna Briggs said her and the team were very excited to be able to secure some of these big names.
“It’s a matter of roll of the dice luck, it really is. It’s based on the I-5 corridor and us putting in offers and competing with other venues. We just happened to get kind of lucky this year,” Briggs said.
Some of the popular returning acts include Rodrigo y Gabriela and Brandi Carlile. As well as a “Bob Marley theme” with Ziggy Marley ft. Stephen Marley, followed by The Original Wailers who will be performing Bob Marley’s compilation album “Legends” in its entirety.
Comedian Jeff Dunham will also be hitting the stage.
For more information about tickets and show dates, you can visit their website here.