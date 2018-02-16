Britt Festival announces part of 2018 concert line-up

The Britt Music & Arts Festival has announced it’s first group of concerts for it’s 2018 Concert Series at the outdoor amphitheater in Jacksonville. The line-up is as follows:
June 26: Primus & Mastodon
June 28: Trampled By Turtles with special guest Deer Tick
July 14: An Evening with Straight No Chaser
August 16: Free Rein Summer Tour 2018 with Rebelution, Stephen Marley, Common Kings, and Zion I
August 23: Dispatch with special guest Nahko & Medicine for the People
Britt Music & Arts Festival will announce it’s 2nd group of concerts on March 16th.