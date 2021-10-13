Britt Festival celebrates successful season depute wildfires, pandemics

MEDFORD, Ore.- The Britt Music & Arts Festival is celebrating a successful close to its 2021 season despite the impacts of wildfires and the Covid-19 pandemic.
It says ticket sales for the Britt Presents series started strong with high membership enrollment, and the first sold-out show shortly after. It says despite a slump in ticket sales due to August wildfire smoke, they rebounded toward the end of the season.
During the shortened season, Britt presented 15 popular Britt Presents concerts, seven Britt Festival Orchestra concerts, and nine online BrittKids Koncert videos. Four of the 15 Britt Present concerts also sold out: Trampled by Turtles, ZZ Top, Rebelution, and Lee Brice.
The festival is celebrating growth compared to previous years. It says overall attendance for its concerts was up when compared to 2019. Attendance for the 15 Britt Presents concerts was 26,859, with an average attendance of 1,790 patrons per concert.
The Britt Membership drive for 2022 began October 8th. The public can learn more about supporting Britt at http://www.brittfest.org/supportbritt.
