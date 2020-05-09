Britt in process of expanding festival next year

JACKSONVILLE, Ore. – The Britt Music & Art Festival is already looking towards the future and hoping it’s 2021 season will be its best ever.
Britt announced it’s postponing its summer season last night.
However, officials say they are in the process of asking the Jacksonville City Council to extend it’s 2021 season. While the summer long event usually starts in June. Next year, it’s hoping to run from May to October.
“It would extend our season and bring people to that community and really would contribute to the economic vitality of Jacksonville,” said Britt’s CEO and President, Donna Briggs.
Festival officials say they hope to reschedule all 2020 acts for next year, in addition to some new ones.
NBC5 News reporter Katie Streit comes from her hometown, Las Vegas. Katie went to the Hank Greenspun School of Journalism & Media Studies at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.
While in Las Vegas, Katie won a Student Emmy for her coverage of the Las Vegas Shooting Anniversary. She also hosted and produced the university’s political news show, where she interviewed Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak and Congresswoman Dina Titus (NV-1). Her passion for politics turned into a coveted internship at the US Capitol in Washington D.C. In her final months working in the Las Vegas area, she was recognized for her journalism achievements by the Nevada Broadcaster’s Foundation.
Katie is excited to tell the stories of local Southern Oregonians and Northern Californians. Feel free to contact her at [email protected]