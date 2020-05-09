Home
Britt in process of expanding festival next year

JACKSONVILLE, Ore. – The Britt Music & Art Festival is already looking towards the future and hoping it’s 2021 season will be its best ever.

Britt announced it’s postponing its summer season last night.

However, officials say they are in the process of asking the Jacksonville City Council to extend it’s 2021 season. While the summer long event usually starts in June. Next year, it’s hoping to run from May to October.

“It would extend our season and bring people to that community and really would contribute to the economic vitality of Jacksonville,” said Britt’s CEO and President, Donna Briggs.

Festival officials say they hope to reschedule all 2020 acts for next year, in addition to some new ones.

