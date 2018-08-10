Britt Orchestra cancels final performances due to smoke

MEDFORD, Ore. – Poor air quality if prompting the leaders of the Britt Orchestra to cancel their remaining performances.
“The decision to move the rehearsals and concerts from North Medford High School back to the Britt Pavilion was necessary because the stage is too small for the third weekend’s repertoire,” a spokesperson said. “The music we had planned to perform required extra musicians and instruments that would not fit on the North Medford High stage.”
The performances were originally slated for August 10 and 11.
Britt is reminding ticketholders that all orchestra members and guests will still get paid, regardless of the reasons for canceling. Therefore, Britt Fest stated, “Before you call to request a refund, please take a moment to consider turning your ticket purchase into a donation. As a non-profit organization, it will be challenging to absorb the cost of these cancellations.” However, refunds will be honored.
To convert your ticket to a donation or to request a refund, you can contact the Britt Box Office at [email protected]. A response may take up to a week.