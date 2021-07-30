Home
Britt’s ‘Music in Woodlands’ to continue despite excessive heat

JACKSONVILLE, Ore. —A new music experience at the Britt Festival kicks off Friday night. But with the high temperatures, there are a few changes.

Music in the Woodlands allows people to walk along the trails near the Britt grounds, while musicians play live music. However, with the excessive heat warning in place, it’s being delayed until 7 pm Friday night.

“We just wanted to be really careful and protect our patrons and our musicians from any of that crazy heat they have on the forecast,” said Donna Briggs, Britt CEO.

Briggs says as a result of this delay, group sizes will be slightly larger than originally scheduled.

