Britt’s ‘Music in Woodlands’ to continue despite excessive heat

JACKSONVILLE, Ore. —A new music experience at the Britt Festival kicks off Friday night. But with the high temperatures, there are a few changes.
Music in the Woodlands allows people to walk along the trails near the Britt grounds, while musicians play live music. However, with the excessive heat warning in place, it’s being delayed until 7 pm Friday night.
“We just wanted to be really careful and protect our patrons and our musicians from any of that crazy heat they have on the forecast,” said Donna Briggs, Britt CEO.
Briggs says as a result of this delay, group sizes will be slightly larger than originally scheduled.
NBC5 News Reporter Jenna King is a Burbank native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Sports Business. During her time at the U of O, she was part of the student-run television station, Duck TV. She also grew her passion for sports through interning with the PAC 12 Network.
When Jenna is not in the newsroom you can find her rooting for her hometown Dodgers, exploring the outdoors, or binging on the latest Netflix release.