Bronze pelican sculpture unveiled in Klamath Falls

Posted by Jenna King July 17, 2024

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. —Some new artwork was unveiled in Klamath Falls on Wednesday.

World-class bronze sculptor, Stephan Savides is showcasing three giant bronzed pelican sculptures coming to the community.

The $85,000 project was made possible by three major donors Sky Lakes Medical Center, the city of Klamath Falls, and the Wendt Family Foundation.

The sculptures will be placed in the commons park in the 1100 block of Main Street in Klamath Falls.

