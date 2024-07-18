Bronze pelican sculpture unveiled in Klamath Falls

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. —Some new artwork was unveiled in Klamath Falls on Wednesday.

World-class bronze sculptor, Stephan Savides is showcasing three giant bronzed pelican sculptures coming to the community.

The $85,000 project was made possible by three major donors Sky Lakes Medical Center, the city of Klamath Falls, and the Wendt Family Foundation.

The sculptures will be placed in the commons park in the 1100 block of Main Street in Klamath Falls.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.