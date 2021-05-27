Brookings business prepares for Memorial Day weekend in low risk tier

MEDFORD, Ore.– Curry County is moving down in risk levels, to lower risk tier.
One Brookings restaurant manager says the change couldn’t have come at a better time.
Chrissie Hathor, kitchen manager of Beachfront Bistro said, “We’re totally excited were happy to have all the guests coming over and visiting the coast, we have the only ocean view. So we should probably be pretty darn busy.”
In low risk tier, restaurants can have up to 50% capacity indoor dining and stay open until midnight.
Jackson, Josephine, Douglas and Klamath Counties all remain in higher risk.
Coos County is in moderate, and lake county is in lower risk level.
NBC5 News reporter Brigham Harris graduated from Brigham Young University with a bachelor’s degree in French. Brigham worked for NBC Sports in Europe and California. He also was a sports anchor and producer at BYUtv Sports.
Brigham and his wife are both natives of Ogden, Utah. He enjoys all things sports, outdoor activities and is a major dog enthusiast.