Brookings business prepares for Memorial Day weekend in low risk tier

MEDFORD, Ore.– Curry County is moving down in risk levels, to lower risk tier.

One Brookings restaurant manager says the change couldn’t have come at a better time.

Chrissie Hathor, kitchen manager of Beachfront Bistro said, “We’re totally excited were happy to have all the guests coming over and visiting the coast, we have the only ocean view. So we should probably be pretty darn busy.”

In low risk tier, restaurants can have up to 50% capacity indoor dining and stay open until midnight.

Jackson, Josephine, Douglas and Klamath Counties all remain in higher risk.

Coos County is in moderate, and lake county is in lower risk level.

