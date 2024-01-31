Brookings man and dog rescued from river

BROOKINGS, Ore. — A Brookings man and his dog are safe after being rescued from a river.

Curry County Sheriff’s office received a call about a man stranded in the middle of the south fork of the Chetco River near Steele Bridge.

CCSO says the caller told them 25 year-old Justice Perrin had jumped into the high-flowing river to save his dog that was unable to get out of the river. The caller said he had been there for 3 hours.

Several agencies responded, and Search and Rescue were able to get Perrin off of a gravel bar in the middle of the river. CCSO says it was reported that the dog had already swam across the river and was safe.

Perrin declined any medical assistance following the rescue.

