Bryan Edelman pleaded not guilty to multiple counts of sexual abuse

MEDFORD, Ore. – 20-year-old Bryan Edelman was arraigned in Jackson County Court Thursday afternoon, for his alleged involvement with a minor. Edelman pleaded not guilty to multiple counts of sexual abuse in the first and second degree, involving an underage victim.

He was arrested Wednesday morning in Medford. The sheriff’s office says the crimes are believed to have been committed in White City.

Judge Paul D. Moser asked Edelman if he understood the charges.

So I am not asking if you are guilty or not guilty at this point I am just asking if you understand the nature of the charges? You are indicating yes by shaking your head. Alright.

Edelman replied to the Judge.

Actually no. Actually I plead not guilty.

Edelman’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 27. Bail was set at $250,000. Detectives believe there are additional local victims who have yet to come forward.

If you know anything, contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

