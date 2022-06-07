Budget survey sent to Ashland residents

ASHLAND, Ore. – The City of Ashland is working with Southern Oregon University to ask residents how they’d like to balance the budget.

The collaborative project involves a survey that will be sent out asking residents’ opinions on 14 budget-balancing scenarios that would reduce spending and/or raise revenue through increased fees.

The objective is to help the city determine which services Ashlanders would be willing to have reduced or whether they’d be willing to spend more to maintain city spending.

According to SOU, the city is projected to run a $2 million-per-year deficit between 2023 and 2025.

“The survey is an important joint effort between the city of Ashland and Southern Oregon University to reach out to the city’s residents,” Ashland City Manager Joe Lessard said. “The survey will give us information on the community’s service preferences going forward and help us understand how to balance them against the City’s funding resources.”

Ashland households that receive city utility services should see the survey in their mailboxes in early June.