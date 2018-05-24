Budweiser Clydesdales visit Grants Pass for Boatnik

Grants Pass, Ore. — For Boatnik’s 60th anniversary, the Budweiser clydesdales made a trek through Grants Pass on Thursday.
The eight horses helped deliver beer to different places around the city.
Budweiser’s been delivering beer with the clydesdales around the country since 1933 after the end of prohibition.
Handlers say the horses are well-known for their size.
“A light horse is about half the size of these guys. So these guys are over six foot tall at their back, over two-thousand pounds, and just have the sheer ‘oh my goodness, look how big they are’ reaction from the public,” handler Shelby Zarobinski said.
The clydesdales travel west of the Mississippi River 330 days out of the year.
They will be available for viewing during Boatnik, and will make an appearance in the parade Saturday morning.
