Build-a-Thon wraps up at the Jackson County Expo

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. —  A high schooler Build-a-Thon at the Southern Oregon Home Show ended today.

40 high schoolers from across the valley finished building their cabins with the help of local contractors.

A contest between the teen builders and their sponsors revealed whose cabins won the judge’s vote for four different categories.

“A great experience to come out here and work. A lot of things contractors do to speed things up and make things look better, you know, it’s really nice to see what they do versus what I’ve done at home in the past,” said senior at Crater High School, Sam Droesch.

The cabins will now be auctioned off.

The money will go towards youth vocational programs in local schools.

