Building immunity in hopes of preventing another pandemic

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — A Grants Pass couple holds weekly Zoom meetings discussing how the community can prevent another pandemic in the future.
The online presentations are lead by John Chambers.
He explains what’s called the “three-legged stool of public health” which helps build one’s immunity.
Those include: environment, agent and the host.
Working on our core nutrition, making sure we have the right supplements and taking care of ourselves are key to staying healthy.
“The more self-reliant a person is, the more a person is willing to be in connection with other people, but is strong enough to be who they are, as well, then the less trouble you have just all around,” Chambers said.
There are more zoom meetings coming up for you to take part in.
Register here, watch the five criteria to evaluate supplements and/or call Debbie and John Chambers for more information at 541.226.2531
