Building The Future: Competition promotes trade skills in Jackson County Youth

Central Point, Ore — One part competition, one part education and 100% for a good cause.
Local high school students are building the future this weekend at the Jackson County Expo.
“There’s real satisfaction in building something,” said Tim Alvarez with Claudio Alvarez construction.
four teams, four homes, 48 hours to completion.
“One bedroom, door and two windows, a four by 12 pitch, it’ll be cut,” said Alvarez.
Led by the Builder’s Association of Southern Oregon and professionals like Tim Alvarez, four groups of teens have the weekend to build a home.
“Winner team which is picked on Sunday is going to win 100 per person plus a bag of tools,” said Phoenix High School senior Sean Madden.
It’s more than a competition, it’s inspiring a new generation of builders in a market that needs skilled hands.
“Woodshop has atrophied through the years, and we’re trying to bring awareness to children, there’s a living to be made in construction, there’s a good living to be made,” said Alvarez.
For Madden, it’s a natural choice.
“I just love it, I’ve always been interested in trades, specifically welding and auto but my dad built sets for theatre, I just remember my dad coming home and doing it, it kind of grew on me at a young age,” said Madden.
Building the next generations of skilled workers, one home at a time.
“At the end of the day, you feel good about what you did, which is awesome,” said Alvarez.
The finished homes will be donated to Hearts With a Mission to house homeless youth for the non-profit’s transitional living program.
