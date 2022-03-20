Building, vehicle damaged in fire near Central Point Saturday

CENTRAL POINT, Ore — Crews were busy battling a fire at a residence Saturday afternoon – leaving a car and a parts of a building heavily damaged.

Jackson County Fire District 3, Medford Fire Rescue, and Jacksonville Fire responded to the home on the three-thousand block of Old Military Road around 4:11 p.m. Crews found both floors of the garage completely on fire when they arrived.

Jason Allen, acting Battalion Chief with Fire District 3, stated that the second floor of the garage is heavily damaged, along with a car inside.

Allen noted that a quick attack from crews allowed them to keep the fire from spreading to the adjacent home.

“Our crews did a pretty good stop from what we had when we showed up,” Allen said. “They worked really hard in a stressful moment.”

No injuries were reported and the cause remains under investigation.