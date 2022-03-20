Building, vehicle damaged in fire near Central Point Saturday

Anthony Carter
Posted by Anthony Carter March 19, 2022

CENTRAL POINT, Ore — Crews were busy battling a fire at a residence Saturday afternoon – leaving a car and a parts of a building heavily damaged.

Jackson County Fire District 3, Medford Fire Rescue, and Jacksonville Fire responded to the home on the three-thousand block of Old Military Road around 4:11 p.m. Crews found both floors of the garage completely on fire when they arrived.

Jason Allen, acting Battalion Chief with Fire District 3, stated that the second floor of the garage is heavily damaged, along with a car inside.

Allen noted that a quick attack from crews allowed them to keep the fire from spreading to the adjacent home.

“Our crews did a pretty good stop from what we had when we showed up,” Allen said. “They worked really hard in a stressful moment.”

No injuries were reported and the cause remains under investigation.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Tags:
Anthony Carter
Anthony Carter
View More Posts
Anthony Carter is a reporter for NBC5 News. He grew up in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and graduated from Elizabethtown College in 2019. Anthony started his career as a print journalist, covering New York sports and the NBA Draft. He then started his own sports podcast and website covering the Arena Football League. Anthony moved to the Rogue Valley in 2019 as a news producer before joining the NBC5 News family. Anthony likes to workout at the gym, play basketball, and root for his Atlanta Hawks and New York Jets. Want to connect with Anthony? send him an email: [email protected]
Skip to content