Bullet goes through roof of Medford home

MEDFORD, Ore – A West Medford home owner returns from vacation to find a hole in his roof and a bullet in his garage.
Tom Rosia was confused when he found a 45 caliber bullet on the floor of his garage last week. Then he looked up and saw a hole in his ceiling.
“Anybody that shoots a bullet and doesn’t know where it lands should not own a gun,” Rosia said.
The bullet went through the roof, plywood and sheet rock before going through a ping pong table and hitting his lawn mower.
Medford police say it’s a stray bullet from a gun shot in the air.
“I mean, it could have killed somebody. My granddaughters visit and the next door neighbors have two youngings,” Rosia said.
Rosia says it likely occurred between July 2 and 7 when he was out of town.
Medford police say if they’re able to track down the shooter, they could be charged with ‘unlawful use of a weapon’, which is a felony.
“If it has the ability, the ability to do the damage it did on this case, just imagine what would happen if it hit a person,” Lt. Mike Budreau, Medford Police Department, said.
Medford Police are asking if anyone has any information to call MPD.
Anna Weeks is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. She graduated Summa Cum Laude from Oregon State University with a degree in Digital Communication Arts and a minor in writing. Previously, she interned with the National Association of Broadcasters at the NAB Show in Las Vegas.
Originally from the Portland area, Anna is excited to explore Southern Oregon. In her free time, she can be found reading, running or watching sports.