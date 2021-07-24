Burned Area Response Team assessing safety hazards following Tennant Fire

NORTHERN CALIFORNIA — Have you heard of a ‘Burned Area Emergency Response’ team?
A group of about 20 U.S. Forest Service workers are currently assessing recently burned areas of the Tennant Fire in northern California.
The BAER Team Leader, Jeff Tenpas, says the team comes up with treatments to minimize damage to scorched natural resources.
He says with the ground cover burnt, the team seeks out areas where flooding or falling rocks could occur more easily.
This comes after the fire burned over 10,000 acres.
“There’s going to be more run off, mudflows, resources damaged by the fire one of way or another,” said Tenpas.
He says they also watch out for surviving endangered species and plants.
Assessments happen quickly and wrap up after about a week.
