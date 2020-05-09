Home
Businesses hurt by Britt’s announcement

JACKSONVILLE, Ore. – Britt’s announcement is hitting Jacksonville businesses hard, as the concert series is a huge boost to the summer economy.

Jerry Evans has owned the Jacksonville Inn for over forty-years.

“You look at California St. and it’s basically vacant most of the time. There’s no cars out there.”

Coronavirus was already hurting business. Now with the 2020 Britt season postponed till next year, the future is unclear.

“We’ve gotten a lot of cancellations for rooms right now. So I don’t have an answer exactly what’s gonna happen,” said Evans

Few know this city better than Evans. He fears other businesses may be even worse off.

“I’m sure there are going to be businesses that aren’t going to be able to survive,” said Evans.

Evans says take-out service for his restaurant isn’t in the cards. That’s how Bella Union, a block or two away is currently surviving.

“Given the circumstances we feel pretty blessed. I know there’s a lot of places that have had to shut down entirely,” said Christian Hamilton, co-owner of the restaurant.

Britt’s announcement didn’t come as a shock.

“I think most of us assumed that something like this was gonna happen,” said Hamilton.

However, it doesn’t make it any easier to the Jacksonville economy.

