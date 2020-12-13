Butte Creek Mill sells flour and pancake mix for first time since 2015

EAGLE POINT, Ore. — The Butte Creek Mill is back grounding flour and selling both its flour and its pancake mix.
The mill grounded 3,000 pounds of wheat this week and packaged half of it for sale.
Carolers from five local churches sang outside the mill in Eagle Point as the community came out to buy mixes in support of the mill.
This is the first time since 2015 the public has had a taste of the famous products.
“It’s fantastic. It’s emotional. It’s exciting,” Butte Creek Mill board member, Jay O’Neil, said. “This is December again, so it’s five years to the month since the fire and the community has been waiting and waiting for something to happen at this mill and bring this mill back to life,” he added.
Workers will mix and package the other half of the 3,000 pounds next week and make ready for sale.
Check the mill’s website this week to see when they’ll be available.
NBC5 News reporter/weather forecaster Aaron Nilsson is a Southern California native, but most recently lived in Seattle. He’s also lived in Sweden and Utah. He graduated from Brigham Young University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Scandinavian Studies. While at BYU, he covered sports for BYUtv.
Aaron is not new to the Medford/Klamath Falls market. He was a local TV journalist from 2013-2017.
Outside the station, Aaron enjoys music, traveling, sports, movies, and cooking. His favorite sport is soccer.