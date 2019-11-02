Home
NBC5 goes behind the scenes of new Buttercloud Bakery location

MEFORD, Ore. — It all began with a biscuit. An iconic Medford bakery is packing up their pastries and moving downtown. Buttercloud Bakery, locally known for their biscuits, has been in their original location on Genessee St. for eight years.

“Our kitchen is far too small to keep up with the demand at this point, so we really needed to spread our wings,” Gibson Holub, owner, said.

Holub says the bigger space will increase efficiency and shorten wait times.

“We will be in more control of the seats this time, so it won’t be like a frantic dash to find a seat when someone leaves,” Holub said.

Not only will Buttercloud have more parking and seating, the new location will have two kitchens. One is specifically for the bakery. The other kitchen is for everything else.

“The bottleneck was always the kitchen,” Holub said.

The Front St. location will also have a bar area for visitors to enjoy a biscuit, with a cocktail. It will still have outdoor seating.

The last day at the original location is Sunday. But don’t fret, Buttercloud biscuit fans won’t have to wait long. It’s doors will only be closed for five days for the move. The new Front St. location opens Nov. 8. Buttercloud Bakery will be holding a grand opening on Nov. 14. Instead of cutting a ribbon, they’ll be cutting a red velvet ribbon cake.

