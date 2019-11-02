NBC5 goes behind the scenes of new Buttercloud Bakery location

“Our kitchen is far too small to keep up with the demand at this point, so we really needed to spread our wings,” Gibson Holub, owner, said.
Holub says the bigger space will increase efficiency and shorten wait times.
“We will be in more control of the seats this time, so it won’t be like a frantic dash to find a seat when someone leaves,” Holub said.
Not only will Buttercloud have more parking and seating, the new location will have two kitchens. One is specifically for the bakery. The other kitchen is for everything else.
“The bottleneck was always the kitchen,” Holub said.
The Front St. location will also have a bar area for visitors to enjoy a biscuit, with a cocktail. It will still have outdoor seating.
The last day at the original location is Sunday. But don’t fret, Buttercloud biscuit fans won’t have to wait long. It’s doors will only be closed for five days for the move. The new Front St. location opens Nov. 8. Buttercloud Bakery will be holding a grand opening on Nov. 14. Instead of cutting a ribbon, they’ll be cutting a red velvet ribbon cake.
Anna Weeks is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. She graduated Summa Cum Laude from Oregon State University with a degree in Digital Communication Arts and a minor in writing. Previously, she interned with the National Association of Broadcasters at the NAB Show in Las Vegas.
Originally from the Portland area, Anna is excited to explore Southern Oregon. In her free time, she can be found reading, running or watching sports.