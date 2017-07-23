Home
C.A.T.S has kittens and they need homes!

Medford, Ore.- Committed Alliance To Strays (C.A.T.S.) has double the amount of kittens this summer that they normally do and they’re trying to get all of the kittens homes.

The President of the C.A.T.S. Board Bob Fowler says adopting a kitten could bring some unexpected joy into your everyday life

“You cant help but smile at the actions of a kitten. Even when an older cat his head up against your cheek, it just brings out a smile.”

C.A.T.S. is having a July adoption special right now. Kittens have a $50.00 adoption fee, as compared to their normal $80.00 fee.  And adult cats are $20.00 instead of their usual price of $65.00

For more information on adopting through C.A.T.S. click here.

