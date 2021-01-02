CA town starts the new year without water

Home
HORNBROOK, Cali. – The Siskiyou Co. town of Hornbrook has been struggling to get water since Wednesday. Residents are now being asked to shut off power to electric water heaters if they aren’t receiving water.

Wednesday the Hornbrook Community Service District asked all customers to boil and conserve water. Levels are critically low because of pump issues.

The fire department is working on getting water delivered to the community. As of Friday, drinking water is available at the church.

NBC5 News reached out to Hornbrook Community Service District, we have not gotten a response.

