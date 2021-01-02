CA town starts the new year without water

HORNBROOK, Cali. – The Siskiyou Co. town of Hornbrook has been struggling to get water since Wednesday. Residents are now being asked to shut off power to electric water heaters if they aren’t receiving water.
Wednesday the Hornbrook Community Service District asked all customers to boil and conserve water. Levels are critically low because of pump issues.
The fire department is working on getting water delivered to the community. As of Friday, drinking water is available at the church.
NBC5 News reached out to Hornbrook Community Service District, we have not gotten a response.
NBC5 News reporter Katie Streit comes from her hometown, Las Vegas. Katie went to the Hank Greenspun School of Journalism & Media Studies at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.
While in Las Vegas, Katie won a Student Emmy for her coverage of the Las Vegas Shooting Anniversary. She also hosted and produced the university’s political news show, where she interviewed Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak and Congresswoman Dina Titus (NV-1). Her passion for politics turned into a coveted internship at the US Capitol in Washington D.C. In her final months working in the Las Vegas area, she was recognized for her journalism achievements by the Nevada Broadcaster’s Foundation.
Katie is excited to tell the stories of local Southern Oregonians and Northern Californians. Feel free to contact her at [email protected]