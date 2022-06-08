Cal Fire ‘Siskiyou Unit’ transitions to peak staffing for fire season

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. —While fire season just got underway in Jackson and Josephine counties, last week’s fire season started May 16th in northern California. That’s when the Cal Fire Siskiyou Unit, began to increase its staffing to peak levels.

That means 13 front-line engines with more than 200 firefighting personnel. This year between January and April, Cal Fire has responded to nearly 1,000 wildfires, burning over 6,000 acres statewide.

“Our biggest concerns basically we are coming into another drought condition summer, so it’s making sure we have enough water source and to make sure that the citizens of Siskiyou County are prepared when that emergency happens,” said Cal Fire Siskiyou Unit Pio, Suzy Brady.

Cal Fire asks homeowners to do their part by creating defensible space around their homes to mitigate fire risk.

For more information on prepping for wildfires, visit readyforwildfire.org

