Cal Fire Siskiyou Unit wrapping up busy week

SCOTT VALLEY, Cal – Cal Fire Siskiyou Unit is making progress on it’s largest active fire, the Miners Fire.
It started Saturday in Scott Valley. It’s burned about 22-acres and today is 98% contained. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
“The high temperatures were unexpected for a long period of time. So with that and fires it makes it a very busy last couple of weeks,” said Suzi Brady from Cal Fire.
While all Cal Fire Siskiyou Unit evacuations have been lifted, the agency says the area is still on a Red Flag Alert due to low humidity and gusty winds the next couple of days.
