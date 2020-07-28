Home
Caldwell Fire in Siskiyou County has burnt nearly 64,000 acres

Caldwell Fire in Siskiyou County has burnt nearly 64,000 acres

Local News Top Stories , , , , ,

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Ca. — One of the largest fires burning in our region, the Caldwell Fire, has blackened more than 104 square miles.

The fire was sparked by lightning last Wednesday. It is now almost 64,000 acres.
There is a mandatory evacuation for Tionesta.

The lava beds visitor center is threatened, and park superintendent Larry Whalon has evacuated.

“We’re doing everything we can to turn the switch off on this fire, but it is having behavior that we’ve not seen here in the lava beds,” said Whalon.

The Caldwell Fire is the largest of several fires in the ‘July complex’.
Evacuation orders are in place for some homes south of Tulelake and the Medicine Lake area.

Highway 97 (West) is currently closed at Highway 139. Highway 139 is open at this time.

The fire is 30% contained.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »