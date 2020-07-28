Caldwell Fire reaches over 67,000 acres in size

MODOC COUNTY, Calif. – A wildfire burning in Northern California has grown to over 67,000 acres.
The July Complex fires were sparked by lightning strikes on the morning of July 22 in the Modoc National Forest. One of the main July Complex fires is the Caldwell Fire, which was just over 10,000 acres in size on Friday. On Sunday, the fire saw rapid growth and ballooned to more than 40,000 acres. By Tuesday morning, the Caldwell Fire was 67,789 acres.
The fire threatens the community of Tionesta, which was placed under a mandatory evacuation order along with the nearby Lava Beds National Monument.
Monday morning’s weather patterns prompted explosive growth of the fire, but rain in the evening helped firefighters. On Tuesday, crews will continue to attack the north side of the fire as it pushes against the shores of nearby marshes.
The July Complex fires are 30% contained.
For information regarding evacuations, go to the Modoc County Sheriff’s Facebook or Website: www.modocsheriff.us