California corrections dept. honoring heroes who go above the call of duty

GALT, Calif. -The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) is celebrating its heroes with awards at the 39th Medal of Valor ceremony.

Friday morning in Galt, California, 16 employees throughout the state received an award from the CDCR for their heroic displays of bravery. According to the CDCR, these employees distinguished themselves at a caliber beyond the normal demands of correctional service.

Correctional Sergeant Charles Davis of Pelican Bay State Prison in Crescent City received the highest honor for saving a disabled child from a burning house.

I feel like it’s life-changing because I have a family myself, I have kids. I always worry what would happen to them when I’m not at work, what if my house catches fire, what if someone happens to them. I would want someone to be there to help them.

Along with Sergeant Davis, Senior Laboratory Assistant Thomas Coyle also received the Medal of Valor. Coyle demonstrated exceptional courage when he saved two victims from a four vehicle car accident in Sacramento County.

