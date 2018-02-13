California father accused of murdering his son

Klamath River, Calif. — According to the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office, a Northern California man is accused of murdering his son.
Detectives from the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit were at the property on Tuesday looking for more evidence in the case.
The shooting happened just after 8 p.m. at a property on Barkhouse Creek Road in Klamath River.
When deputies arrived at the scene, they found 40-year-old Henry Mortensen dead of a gunshot to his chest.
According to Siskiyou County Sheriff Jon Lopey, the suspect — Mortensen’s 70-year-old father, Stanley — had called the sheriff’s office earlier in the day, claiming he was having problems with his son.
“His statements indicated that they had kind of an ongoing rocky relationship and they were having some problems getting along,” Sheriff Jon Lopey said.
Sheriff Lopey says the son and father lived with each other on and off.
He also says there are some indications Stanley Mortensen was afraid of Henry who had run ins with the law in the past.
In fact, one neighbor who lives down the road from the family says he’s not surprised to hear about the shooting as he’s also had trouble with Henry.
However, Sheriff Lopey says deputies still had probable cause to arrest Stanley Mortensen who is now facing murder charges.
Anyone with information on the Mortensen’s are encouraged to contact the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office at 530-841-2900.