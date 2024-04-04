California Highway Patrol officers search for two armed men in Dorris

DORRIS, Ca. — Officers with California Highway Patrol out of Yreka are searching for two men on the run who are believed to be armed with a gun.

According to CHP, officers tracked reports of a stolen red Ford F-350 north on I-5 out of Redding. Then the three men suspected of stealing the truck reportedly began breaking into vehicles parked in Lake Shastina. When approached by a concerned citizen, police say one of the men showed he was carrying a gun.

The suspects then got back in the stolen Ford and drove north on US-97 initiating a police chase into Dorris where the truck crashed at the intersection of First and Butte streets.

The three men took off running, however police were able to catch up to and arrest one of them. Two are still on the run.

CHP describes the suspects as two hispanic men, one wearing a black hoodie and pants, the other also wearing a dark colored hoodie.

Officers did find one loaded magazine inside the stolen truck, but did not find any guns. It is believed that the two outstanding suspects are armed.

The community is asked to stay aware, report any suspicious activity by calling 911 and do not pick up an hitch hikers.

