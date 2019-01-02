California man searches for missing corgi, offers $10k reward for return

ASHLAND, Ore. — A California man has made his way up to southern Oregon on the search for his four-legged best friend.
He says he has reason to believe he’s here.
For Cameron Hodges, Harvey is more than just his pet.
He’s his therapy dog. and before he went missing, the pair hadn’t been apart for more than a couple days at a time.
Hodges was visiting Paradise, California during the Camp Fire when Harvey got loose.
Since then he’s been searching along I-5. He told NBC5 that several people have reached out to him, saying they’ve seen Harvey.
He says the most recent sighting, was at the Shell station in Ashland. He was with a woman.
If you see Harvey or know anything about his whereabouts, Hodges asks you take a picture and call 707-731-9388.
The Butte County Sheriff’s Office has been notified about the situation.
Hodges is offering a $10,000 dollar reward for the safe return of his beloved dog.