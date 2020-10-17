California politicians react to FEMA approval

YREKA, Cali. – Hours after President Trump’s decision, rejecting California’s plea for FEMA assistance he reconsidered and approved aid for seven new California counties.
Now Slater Fire victims, along with neighboring communities can get the help they so desperately want.
“It’s just a matter of not being discouraged, not giving up, and not taking no for an answer,” Rep. LaMalfa.
U.S. Rep. Doug LaMalfa was disappointed after Thursday’s decision from the White House, that California’s request for a disaster declaration was declined. Congressman LaMalfa worked across the aisle with California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Siskiyou Co. officials to get President Trump to reconsider the decision.
“We presented pretty good information, but what I think what happened is that there’s a threshold that these declarations need to meet you know to keep it fair and keep it accountable around the country and I think we’re just on the cusp of that,” said Rep. LaMalfa.
Early in the day Friday, Siskiyou Co. Supervisor Ray Haupt still had faith the president would reconsider. But after seeing the wreckage in Happy Camp himself, he couldn’t help but be down.
“It’s devastating, I don’t know how to put it in terms. I have lots of friends there. And I was in Indian creek with houses that were burned and I’ve been in those houses with my friends,” said Haupt.
LaMalfa’s office told us early Friday that it was confident the decision could be reversed quickly.
“I think the president having been advised a little differently yesterday with our contact with the people that he has that are so friendly towards him was able to get his attention a little bit. The governor called. All of these things are working together minimized I think the political funny business that could happen with this stuff,” said Rep. LaMalfa.
Fire victims in Siskiyou Co. should be able to start applying for FEMA assistance soon.
