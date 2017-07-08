Home
Camel named third victim in Cave Junction shooting

Cave Junction, Ore. — NBC5 News has confirmed a camel is the third victim of a weekend shooting in Cave Junction. Joseph Sallman is accused of using an AK-47 to shoot John LaRue, and kill his service dog, and Camille the camel.

Bonnie Ringo, the owner of the Tiger Preservation Center, is very emotional about the loss of Camille. Camille was getting medical care for an infection, when the gunfire broke out Saturday afternoon.

“We were just stunned that we couldn’t believe that somehow the shrapnel, I guess it was shrapnel went into her head, and she passes away the fourth,” Ringo said.

Ringo says Camille is the third victim in a shooting involving Joseph Sallman. But even though Camille was killed in the attack, Ringo says there will be no justice for the camel.

“There is restitution made for an injured animal, but there’s nothing in that statute that declares any type of compensation or charges if you kill an animal,” Ringo said.

Sallman was arrested in Selma a few days after the shooting. He appeared in court earlier this week on several charges.

Natalie Weber

Natalie Weber produces and anchors NBC5 News at 6 and 11 during the weekend, as well as reports during the week for NBC5 News at 5 and 6. She is also the spokesperson for S.O. Close to Homeless, a community discussion on homlessness in our region, started by Access and NBC5 News.

Natalie began her career in journalism as an intern with NBC5 News during her senior year at South Medford High School. Following graduation, she was promoted to Producer for the morning news broadcast for NBC’s sister station, FOX26, then to Producer for NBC5 News at Sunrise.

Natalie took a break from news to work for the Medford Police Department as a Records Specialist. However she missed the fast-paced environment of the newsroom. Natalie moved back to her hometown of Eureka, California to start her on-air career with North Coast News KAEF ABC 23 before returning once again to NBC5 News.

Natalie attended Southern Oregon University. She enjoys spending time with friends and family as well as running, reading and exploring Southern Oregon.

