Camel named third victim in Cave Junction shooting

Cave Junction, Ore. — NBC5 News has confirmed a camel is the third victim of a weekend shooting in Cave Junction. Joseph Sallman is accused of using an AK-47 to shoot John LaRue, and kill his service dog, and Camille the camel.
Bonnie Ringo, the owner of the Tiger Preservation Center, is very emotional about the loss of Camille. Camille was getting medical care for an infection, when the gunfire broke out Saturday afternoon.
“We were just stunned that we couldn’t believe that somehow the shrapnel, I guess it was shrapnel went into her head, and she passes away the fourth,” Ringo said.
Ringo says Camille is the third victim in a shooting involving Joseph Sallman. But even though Camille was killed in the attack, Ringo says there will be no justice for the camel.
“There is restitution made for an injured animal, but there’s nothing in that statute that declares any type of compensation or charges if you kill an animal,” Ringo said.
Sallman was arrested in Selma a few days after the shooting. He appeared in court earlier this week on several charges.