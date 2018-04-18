Can JOCO Commissioner Morgan carry gun in courthouse?

Grants Pass, Ore.– Josephine County Commissioner Lily Morgan is being investigated by the Oregon Department of Justice, accused of illegally carrying a gun on county property.
Morgan confirmed the investigation to NBC5, and released the following statement.
“I am aware of an ongoing investigation that is looking into whether it is legal for me to carry a gun in the course of my duties. I am currently a Josephine County Commissioner and served, until very recently, as a probation and parole officer for the County. I am also deputized by the Sheriff here as a special deputy, a position that may require further definition so that everyone operates with a common understanding of the rights and responsibilities that attend the special deputy position. It has an historic role in this state but those ‘common law’ positions and offices were not always clearly defined in the code books and administrative law. I believe that is what the investigation is about but I have not been officially notified why DOJ is doing this. DOJ is allowed to investigate without revealing that information so I am waiting to learn more. I hope that my conduct always falls well within the law. I have spent my lifetime in observance of the law and public service.”
Morgan was elected to the Josephine County Board of Commissioners in November 2016 and currently serves as vice chair. Before that, she served on Grants Pass City Council as Council President.